Shani Pradosh Vrat will be observed this year on Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Phalgun month. When Pradosh Vrat is observed on Saturday, it is known as Shani Pradosh Vrat. Lord Shiva is worshipped on this day, and the vrat is completed by performing surya argh and paran on the next day after sunrise.

The vrat is observed by couples, who want to be blessed with children. Pradosh Vrat is a famous Hindu fast, which is performed to get the blessings of Lord Shiva. It is held twice every month, on Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha. This fast is celebrated on the day of Trayodashi Tithi.

Dr Mrityunjay Tiwari (Head Of Astrology Department, Shri Kallaji Vedic University), says: “All those couples who are not blessed with children can observe this vrat. With the effect of this puja vrat and the grace of Shiva, a couple gets blessed with a child."

Advertisement

Shani Pradosh Vrat: Date, Time and Shiva Puja Muhurat

According to Panchang, this year, the Shani Pradosh Vrat is on the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Phalgun month, starting on Friday, February 17 at 11:36 PM and ending on Saturday, February 18, at 08:02 PM. On the basis of Udayatithi and Pradosh Puja Muhurat, Shani Pradosh Vrat will be observed on February 18. The festival of Maha Shivratri will also be celebrated on February 18.

Shani Pradosh Vrat 2023: Puja Muhurat

The auspicious time for Shani Pradosh Vrat puja is on February 18, starting from 06:03 PM to 08:02 PM. Lord Shiva is worshipped ritually in this muhurat of pradosh kaal. Evening puja is performed during the Pradosh Vrat.

Shani Pradosh Vrat in Sarvartha Siddhi Yog

This year’s first Shani Pradosh Vrat is in Sarvartha Siddhi Yog. On February 18, Sarvartha Siddhi Yog begins from 05.42 in the evening to the next day on February 19 at 06.56 in the morning. On this auspicious day, by keeping a fast/vrat for Lord Shiva and reciting Shani Pradosh Vrat Katha, devotees’ all wishes are fulfilled and this yog is considered to give success in life.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here