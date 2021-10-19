Sharad Purnima 2021: Date, History, Significance and Timings of the Festival to Worship Lord Chandra

Sharad Purnima will be observed today, on October 19. As per the Hindu calendar, Sharad Purnima falls on the full moon day of the Ashwin month. It is believed that there is only one day in the Hindu calendar when 16 Kalas come out on the moon and that day is Sharad Purnima.

The Moon is fully illuminated on this day, and the beams offer healing powers that nourish both the body and the spirit. On the day of Sharad Purnima, there is also a phenomenon of nectar dripping from the Moonbeams. To take advantage of this miraculous phenomenon, Rice-Kheer, a popular Indian sweet dessert consisting of cow milk, rice, and sugar, is cooked and kept in light of the moon for the entire night on Sharad Purnima.

Rice-Kheer, which is believed to be energised and strengthened by moonlight, is eaten and given as prasad among family members in the morning after.

Sharad Purnima 2021 Date and Timings

On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, Sharad Purnima 2021 will be celebrated. The moonrise for Sharad Purnima will be at 05:20 PM on October 19 this year. On October 19, 2021, at 07:03 PM, the Purnima tithi begins and finishes at 08:26 PM on October 20, 2021.

On the day of Sharad Purnima, people worship Lord Chandra. Devotees wake up early, take bath and wear new clothes. People then enter the puja area and pray for the well being of their family members. Later in the day, bhog or prasad is distributed to the family members and neighbours.

It is also a harvest celebration that marks the completion of the monsoons and the beginning of the winters. West Bengal, Orissa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh are the most prominent states that celebrate this festival. Since this festival is linked with Lord Krishna, it is enjoyed with zeal and fervour in the North Indian regions, particularly in Braj, Mathura, Vrindavan, and Nathdwara.

