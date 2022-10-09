Sharad Purnima 2022: All You Need to Know About Kojagari Puja

HAPPY SHARAD PURNIMA: Kojagari Lakshmi Puja is an auspicious festival that is mainly celebrated in West Bengal, Orissa and Assam. The day is commemorated after Durga Puja. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is observed during the Purnima (full mood) tithi of Ashwina month.

On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi to appease her and seek her blessings. In other parts of the country, Kojagari Puja or Bengal Lakshmi Puja is regarded as Sharad Purnima and is observed when the Amavasya Tithi is in effect, during Diwali.

Kojagari Puja: Date and Time

According to Drik Panchang, this year, the Kojagari Puja will be marked on October 9. The Purnima Tithi will be in effect from 03:41 AM on October 9 to 02:24 PM on October 10. And the auspicious timings for the Kojagari Puja will be from 11:34 PM on October 9 to 12:20 AM on October 10.

Kojagari Puja: Significance

As per mythology, Goddess Lakshmi revolves around the earth’s orbit disguised as white moonlight to bless her devotees on Sharad Purnima. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi bestows wealth and good health to anyone who stays awake the entire night.

To mark the occasion, the devotees worship the Goddess Lakshmi with utter devotion and dedication to receive her abundant blessings. Additionally, during the Kojagara Puja, the God of the Moon is revered since it is thought that on this day, the moon’s rays nurture and heal a person’s body and soul. Adherents mark this day by making delectable pudding and keeping it under the moonlight. On the following day, the pudding is served to all the family members in the form of a holy offering (prasad).

