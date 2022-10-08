Sharad Purnima 2022: Date, History and Significance of Kojagari Puja

HAPPY SHARAD PURNIMA 2022: Following the Durga Puja, Kojagari Lakshmi Puja is an important festival in the eastern parts of the country, in the states of West Bengal, Assam and Odisha. As the name suggests, this day is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and is observed on the full moon day in the lunar month of Ashwin of the Hindi calendar.

In rest parts of the country, Kojagari Puja or the Bengal Lakshmi Puja is known by the name of Sharad Purnima, and is celebrated on Amavasya Tithi during Diwali.

Kojagari Puja 2022: Date and Time

According to the Panchang, the Kojagari Puja this year will fall on October 9. The Purnima tithi began at 03.41 am on October 9 and will end at 02.25 pm on October 10. The shubh muhurat for kojagiri is on October 9 from 11:50 pm to 12:30 am.

Kojagari Puja: Significance

It is believed that on this day, Goddess Lakshmi revolves around the Earth’ s orbit and eases her devotees’ all sorrows and pains. It is also said that anyone who remains awake all through this night, Goddess Lakshmi blesses that person with good health and wealth.

In Mathura and its adjoining regions of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, popularly known as the Brij region, this festival is celebrated as Raas Purnima. It is believed that Lord Krishna had performed the Maha-Raas which is the dance of divine love with his gopis on this day.

On Sharad Purnima, devotees worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Lakshmi. In order to find a suitable match for themselves, unmarried girls observe fast on this day in various parts of the country to please Lord Vishnu.

The Kojagari Puja or the Sharad Purnima is observed by the devotees by preparing a sweet pudding and keeping it under the moonlight. Next day, the pudding is shared with all the family members as the holy offering.

