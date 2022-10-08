Sharad Purnima 2022: Dos And Don’ts For The Auspicious Night

We are right in the middle of the festive season with the country recently celebrating Navratri and Durga Puja with pomp and fairness. As we await Diwali, which is around the corner, we will be celebrating Sharad Purnima on Sunday, October 9. It is a day the Goddess of wealth, Lakshmi is worshipped by Hindus. Considering the cultural diversity we have in India, the festival is known by a variety of names in different regions like Sharad Poonam in Gujarat, Lokkhi Pujo in Bengal and Raas Purnima in the Brij reason.

However, despite the cultural variations, some basic rituals and traditions on this day remain the same all over the country and Tirupati astrologer Dr Krishna Kumar Bhargava has the following points you should keep in mind.

What you should do

Make sure that your house is spick and span by cleaning it thoroughly before Sharad Purnima. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi visits only clean homes.

Worship Goddess Lakshmi on this night as it is believed that the Goddess walks the earth on this night.

Keep the main door of your house open during the nighttime. You can use lighting to decorate your home.

On the night of Sharad Purnima, the moon consists of 16 phases, so you should worship the moon god.

Make kheer on the night of Sharad Purnima and keep it in the open in front of the moonlight in a silver vessel. Later, consume the kheer.

Worship Lord Krishna on the night of Sharad Purnima. It is also believed that Lord Krishna performed his Maha Raas on this day.

Light 100 lamps of ghee for happiness and prosperity on the night of Sharad Purnima.

What you should not do

Do not keep the house dirty on Sharad Purnima if you want the Goddess to visit your home.

Make sure that your home is not in complete darkness on this night.

According to beliefs, avoid keeping anything spicy in the moonlight on Sharad Purnima.

Do not keep the entry points of your home closed on the night of Sharad Purnima. Even if it is for a little while, keep your doors open.

