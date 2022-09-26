Sharad Ritu 2022: What to Eat and Avoid in Autumn

Sharad Ritu or the Autumn season is said to be the best time of the year when Nature showcases its beauty with clear blue skies and the new leaves as well as flowers blooming in the trees. In India, Sharad Ritu prevails from mid-September to mid-November. According to the Hindu calendar, Sharad ritu falls in the months of Ashwin and Kartik.

Sharad Ritu is the time to experience some of the major Hindu festivals such as Navratri, Durga Puja, Sharad Purnima (Kojaagari Purnima) and Diwali among others.

According to Ayurveda, the change in season and the hot and humid weather during Sharad ritu increases Pitta Dosha imbalance in our bodies. This leads to weak digestion, irregular blood pressure and acne issues. Ayurveda texts suggest a few changes in diets and lifestyle during this period for a healthy living.

Advertisement

During this time, Mogra flowers could be useful to regulate the Vata, Pitta and Kapha dosha as described in Ayurveda. Mogra flower is known for controlling the doshas as per Ayurveda, apart from its pleasant fragrance.

What to eat?

During this season, as per the ancient texts of Ayurveda, one should consume Madhura (sweet), Titka (bitter), Laghu (light to process), and Sheetal (cold) foods. The prevailing flavor of the season is Lavana (salty). One should also include wheat, green grams and other grains.

What to avoid?

Advertisement

Avoid the intake of food items of Katu Rasa (bitter), Amla Rasa (acidic), and Ushna Rasa (hot) as it does not aid in digestion. Excessive exposure to the sunlight, overeating and taking a nap during the daytime is to be avoided to live a balanced life during Sharad ritu.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here