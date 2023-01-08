Shararat Fame Shruti Seth Reveals Her Fitness Mantra

Actress Shruti Seth has always charmed us in different roles, but many may not be aware of her passion for yoga. Check out her Instagram if you need some proof. The actor regularly posts reels about her yoga sessions on her Instagram handle. The reels flow as a series of posts, in a way journaling the actor’s experiences and advice. As we rang in the new year lazing around in our beds, Shruti Seth began her 2023 yoga journal by posting excerpts from her daily sessions.

Shruti Seth is indeed a fitness champ and has transformed her living room into her workout space. Recently, she shared her fitness mantra on Instagram, which is- “Practise. Practise. Practise. Repeat!"

Shruti Seth begins her routine with the Child’s Pose in the reel. She can then be seen striking the Downward Dog Pose. Later on in the reel, the actor can be seen holding a handstand while leaning her legs up on a wall to balance her body.

Shruti Seth’s yoga routine comes with several health benefits. The Child’s Pose helps in stretching the ankles and lengthening the spine. On the other side, the Downward Dog Pose assists in increasing circulation and strengthening the upper body. Additionally, it aids in physical relaxation and stress relief which is a must for our modern lifestyles.

Shruti Seth’s yoga journal started on new year’s itself. Captioning her post, “Highlights of my 1st yoga practice of 2023. Thank you, muscles, for your memory." The actor shared a video where she can be seen starting her day with stretches. Along with the Child’s pose and Downward dog pose, she can also be seen performing other asanas like the Prasarita Padahastasana and Trikonasana. The actor is also seen using props such as yoga bricks and a chair to perform these sets of asanas.

Shruti Seth is famous for her role in Shararat. She went on to act in other tv shows like Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, and Rishta.com. She was also the host of Comedy Circus. She has been part of Bollywood films like Fanaa, Rajneetii, and Slumdog Millionaire.

