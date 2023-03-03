Shardul Thakur’s Wife Mittali Parulkar Looks Absolutely Breathtaking In Carmine Red Raw Silk Bridal Lehenga

Indian star cricketer Shardul Thakur tied the knot to his longtime girlfriend Mittali Parulkar on February 26, in a traditional Marathi wedding. Therefore, as expected the couple’s wedding pictures took the internet by storm. And why not? The two honestly looked all things bright and beautiful. Following the traditional path, Shardul chose a beige sherwani, while Mittali grasped all the eyes in her all-red bridal lehenga.

It can’t be said enough that the newlyweds looked absolutely breathtaking, as they supremely complemented each other. While one can’t truly take their eyes off of their mushy and aesthetically pleasing pictures, Mittali’s regal bridal wear surely needs your extra attention.

Coming from the shelves of celebrity fashion designer Dolly J, Mittali’s gorgeous lehenga was intricately embellished. Gleaming nothing less like a twinkling star, the all-red lehenga is heavily embellished with golden work. Made from raw silk and paired with matching choli, the lehenga featured a paisley pattern, elaborate zardozi, and multi-coloured Parsi threadwork all over.

Mittali styled it with an encrusted choli, belt, and a sheer veil. Shardul’s embellished sherwani was twinned with Mittali’s detailing on her carmine lehenga. And as their ensemble featured a peachy hue in their designs, it seems to have been an inspiration for their varmalas. She let her jewellery set be the highlight, by keeping the V-neckline of her blouse.

Now, in case you want to add this beautiful lehenga set to your wardrobe and are wondering how much it might cost you. Then you must know that you can buy this intricately detailed lehenga from the designer’s official site for Rs 4, 75,000. For the jewellery, the bride opted for a kundan set with statement earrings, a matching mang tikka, and a headband. While she matched her set with the gold tone, she added a touch of contrast with a bit of green in it.

To give herself a final touch, Mittali topped it all with gold-toned makeup, nude lips, winged eyes, and mascara-laden lashes. In addition, to let her face shine out loud, Mittali’s hair was styled by Shradha Luthra in a middle-parted sleek bun. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Shardul was seen topping his look by sporting a matching pagri and a dashing watch.

