Sharvari Wagh Radiates Regal Glow in This Golden Lehenga

Bollywood actress Sharvari Wagh is matching the golden hour in her latest post on Instagram. The 25-year-old was seen in a golden shade lehenga in her latest pictures on the social media platform. Sharvari’s lehenga came with an intricate daisy embroidery all over the attire. She also draped an organza dupatta which came with pink floral embroidery and sequin work. Sharvari accessorised her look with a gold necklace and earrings.

She wore her hair in a bun with loose strands framing her face. Sharvari, who was recently seen in the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli, opted for a simple make-up and wore a nude creamy lipstick. Keeping up with the all-gold theme, she wore a light golden eyeshadow with black eyeliner. Sharing the picture on Instagram on Sunday, the actress wrote in the caption, “Couldn’t catch the golden hour, so decided to match it instead."

This is not the first time Sharvari has shared her take on ethnic fashion. In an earlier Instagram post shared last week, Sharavari was seen in a Ritika Mirchandani creation. She wore a blush pink hand embroidered lehenga set. Sharvari was seen in a full-sleeved powder pink blouse which came with an intricate white embroidery and front buttons. The lehenga skirt also presented a similar work with pink and white geometric embroidery. Sharvari pulled back her hair in a loose ponytail, and wore a pair of emerald, pearl, and diamond earrings. She was seen wearing minimal make-up with light pink lip colour and kohled eyes.

Another festive and traditional look sported by the actress was earlier in November. Sharvari was seen in a vibrant lehenga set by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor in an Instagram post from last month. She donned an ivory sleeveless blouse and lehenga skirt which came with multi-coloured patterns and embroidery work.

Which of the lehenga looks sported by Sharvari is your favourite?

