Shehnaaz Gill is Making a Wish Come True in a Pink Sequin Saree

Actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, recently shared gorgeous pictures of herself on social media. Known for making fashion statements, she looked like a vision in a Manish Malhotra number. A gorgeous blush pink saree got a fresh elevation as it got draped around her. She posted a couple of images from the photoshoot and captioned, “Making a wish come true…how do you feel?"

The saree came with several shimmery sequins with heavily embellished embroidery in varying patterns decked all across the drape, which was decorated with feather adornments. Shehnaaz opted for a statement blush pink sleeveless blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline, and a back with criss-cross straps to achieve the perfect head-turning look, ideal for a modern Indian woman.

Advertisement

A delicate diamond necklace, pair of tear-drop earrings and rings became Shehnaaz’s choice for accessories. She opted for winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, shimmery pink eyeshadow, nude lip shade, and mascara-laden lashes to round off her glam look of the day. Finally, she styled her open silky tresses in a neat, side-part.

Shehnaaz celebrated her birthday on Thursday. She chose to celebrate the occasion with members of the spiritual organisation Brahma Kumaris. The star posted images of all the special souvenirs, including handwritten cards and letters, she received from Brahma Kumaris on the special day.

Shehnaaz will be gracing the final episode of the ongoing season of Bigg Boss. A new promo shared by the makers on social media shows the actress giving a memorable tribute to close friend, actor Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth passed away last year following a cardiac arrest. During the Bigg Boss performance, Shehnaz reminisced her fond memories with him.

Advertisement

Shehnaaz was recently in the news for speaking about her weight loss journey with anchor and talk show host Janice Sequeira.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.