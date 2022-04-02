Shehnaaz Gill Reveals How She Lost Weight Post Bigg Boss

Bigg boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most googled celebrities in the Indian film industry. And why not? After all, her massive weight loss journey has inspired many to get a track with their fitness routine. The Punjabi actress leaves everyone in awe with her candid nature and impeccable energy on Bigg Boss. But after coming out of the house, the fashionista completely utilised the COVID-19 lockdown to its fullest and gave us a blow with her new fit avatar.

We surely missed her look from the Bigg Boss house, but her new chiseled jawline and perfect hourglass figure nails it all. After serving the fitness goals to many with her weight loss journey, the internet sensation recently appeared on Shape of You, a fitness show hosted by Shilpa Shetty, where she revealed the secret behind this drastic transformation.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old revealed that after coming out of Bigg Boss, she made up her mind during lockdown to begin her transformation journey and said that she wanted to do something new so that people could say that “Is that Shehnaaz?" While debunking the most common myth the Punjabi actress revealed that she wasn’t dependent on an intense workout routine or exhausting diet to achieve her target.

She said, “I consumed the same diet but reduced my portion size. After waking up, I drink tea and turmeric water. Now I start my day by drinking apple cider vinegar water." She added that in breakfast she consumed green grams, dosa, or a fenugreek paratha. While stressing the importance of drinking water and consuming a nutritious diet, she revealed that she used to drink a lot of water and also added strawberries and cucumber to it.

The actress went on to say that a person can easily lose weight while being at home as she did and it is not required to go to the gym if you want to lose weight. She added that a person can easily walk at home and achieve their target.

Advertisement

For those who don’t know, a few drinks like apple cider vinegar are the go-to drink for people who are on their weight loss journey as consuming it in small amounts before meals help curb the appetite and burn fat. While strawberries and cucumbers carry high content of water, water is the best replacement for any sugary beverage. If you drink water before your meals then it suppresses your appetite.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.