Shehnaaz Gill Sets Red Carpet on Fire in One-Shoulder Black Gown

Shehnaaz Gill was among the many celebrities who attended the Lokmat Digital Creator Awards, recently. She added elegance and glamour to the star-studded event with her stunning appearance. The actress was clicked by the paparazzi in a black one-shoulder gown that featured a statement design and ruffled sleeves. Shehnaaz Gill kept her overall look minimal as she opted for statement rings, dainty earrings, and high heels.

To complete her look, she opted for a middle-parted sleek ponytail, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, glossy nude lips, well-done brows, rouged cheekbones, and a shining bronzed base.

In another video, the actress was even seen indulging in a conversation with Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan. She was heard congratulating MC Stan for winning Bigg Boss 16. They even posed together for the camera. Mc Stan donned an all-black outfit paired with layers of chains, bracelets and a pair of sunglasses.

Previously, the actress took the internet by storm with pictures from her recent photoshoot. In the photos, Shehnaaz Gill is seen donning a stunning bralette with floral embroidery along with a sheer floral-printed shrug. She paired the top with pink satin shorts. The diva completed the look with a slightly messy bun and kept her makeup minimal as she opted for well-done brows, blushed cheeks, and glossy pink lips.

Shehnaaz Gill is gearing up for her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The Farhad Samji directorial will be released on the occasion of Eid, April 21, 2023. Apart from that, she will also be seen in Sajid Khan’s directorial film 100%. The movie also stars Nora Fatehi, John Abraham, and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles. The makers have kept the project under wraps as they haven’t revealed much details about it.

