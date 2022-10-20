Shenaz Treasury Shares 9 Tips To Travel More Responsibly

Although Shenaz Treasury has taken a hiatus from acting, she keeps creating a buzz on social media for her travel posts. From sharing tips on how to manage the budget effectively to suggesting ways for promoting the best travel experience, Shenaz’s Instagram is filled with effective travel hacks. Just a week ago, the former actress shared an interactive reel on how one can travel responsibly. “Let’s come together and leave a place a little better than we found it rather than leaving a mess behind when we leave," said Treasury. Here are the hacks shared by Shenaz Treasury.

Tips to travel responsibly:

Pack Light: According to Shenaz Treasury packing light leads to a reduction in extra kg which can further reduce carbon emission in the atmosphere. So, the next time you travel only carry things that are required. Public transport: Opt for public transport instead of private whenever possible. It isn’t only cost-effective but also reduces the possibility of carbon emissions. Cloth bags: Say no to polythene bags. When shopping during travelling carry your own shopping bags, especially those made out of clothes to carry items. Support local businesses: Along with trying the best brands, also find ways to support local businesses by purchasing goods from them. This also allows one to connect more with the ethnicity of the place. Sustainable accommodations: “We’ve all heard about sustainable, green, ethical, and ecotourism. We are now finally hearing about destinations, hotels, airlines, and other tourism companies branding themselves as eco-friendly and sustainable," says Shenaz Treasury. Hence, when choosing accommodation make sure they are sustainable. Adapter: The actress-turned-travel blogger suggests, “Carry an all-in-one adapter to plug in your electronic devices." Carry Tiffin box: While exploring new restaurants and places make sure to carry a tiffin box for leftovers. It is better to take food home than to waste it. Water bottle: Instead of purchasing plastic water bottles, carry your own. Refill it from time to time and reuse it. This also promotes self-hygiene. No littering: Carry an extra bag for waste products during travelling, and collect it together instead of littering places. One can dispose of the waste when they find a garbage tin or dustbin.

