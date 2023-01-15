Shenaz Treasurywala Says She Always Wanted to Show the Quirky Side of India in Her Travel Vlogs | Exclusive

Shenaz Treasurywala started off her journey in showbiz with video jockeying and acting, but has found immense success as a travel vlogger in the past 5 years. her social media following has grown manifold as Shenaz started posting about her experiences while travelling in India and also sharing videos on YouTube. So it comes as no surprise that she was roped in for ‘It Happens Only in India’, National Geographic’s show exploring the fascinating and enriching stories of the country.

Here are excerpts from an interview where she talks about what to expect from this season of It Happens Only in India, the fascinating stories she came across and her journey as a travel influencer.

What made you take up this show, It Happens Only in India?

I’ve always wanted to cover the quirky side of India in my travel videos on Instagram, Facebook or YouTube. It was very cool to actually partner up with National Geographic and do this. It is really something that I’ve always wanted to do. There are a lot of things that most people don’t know about our country.

Any particular place that really stood out for you?

We went in deep into the interiors of India. For example, we went to a village in Tamil Nadu, which used to be like a regular village. And then it got turned around by this one guy, who actually looked for loopholes in government grants, etc. He made this village into a solar-powered one. Every home has a solar panel. I met very interesting people who actually went out of their way to make these things happen.

When did creating the content around traveling becomes such a big passion for you?

I’ve always been interested in traveling, since I was a kid, my dad was a captain of the ship. I’ve never lived in one place. Even when I started my first job at MTV, I took all the money that I earned and I used to travel. At that time we didn’t have Instagram or YouTube. I used to take this has always been my hobby. It’s always been something I’ve done on the side.

Making videos started five years ago, when I was on a trip to Bali. I didn’t really know how to make money out of it in the beginning. It started doing well and I was like, ‘Oh I can get some free hotels out of this’. It just picked up and started getting so much traction. And brands started approaching me and then soon I realized I enjoyed this more than acting. It’s been five years now and it’s been great.

Instagram has become such a huge platform for people to pursue their passion…

Not just Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, all of social media so big. Of course the name of a TV channel like Nat Geo… it’s such an honor to be working with that. But social media is also so big because it’s so easy to watch and gets a lot of views.

How do you manage to be this happy and chirpy person in videos all the time?

I guess when the camera comes on I feel happy. I think that is my natural personality. But of course, there are days when I’m not feeling so happy and so chirpy for some reason. So then I just don’t shoot. I try to put together some old footage and put it out there.

