Shilajit A Substitute For Viagra? 5 Common Myths Busted

Shilajit, a medicinal herb that has its origin in the Himalayan Mountain ranges, is commonly used in ayurvedic medicines for various health conditions. Derived from decomposing certain plants, Shilajit contains vitamins and minerals that boost strength, agility, and endurance. It has numerous advantages for both men and women. It acts as a health rejuvenator and sexual stimulant, especially for men. Consuming this medicinal herb has various myths associated with it. For your health benefit, let’s dispel some common misconceptions about it.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Dr Kriti Soni (Head of R&D at Kapiva), discussed some of the myths and facts related to this Himalayan herb.

Myth 1 - Shilajit should be consumed in its raw form for higher medicinal efficacy

It’s a common belief that consuming shilajit in its raw form will yield greater results. However, Dr Kirti suggests that it is false to believe that the herb would lose its nutritional value when purified. In fact, shilajit should not be consumed in its raw form because it can be toxic. Shilajit is a rock exudate which contains heavy metals like cadmium, lead, arsenic, and other chemical impurities. These elements must be removed to make it fit for consumption.

Myth 2 - Shilajit is a substitute for Viagra

The expert says, “Going against the myth, Shilajit is not a substitute for Viagra!" It has the power to boost testosterone levels, which might improve libido but you cannot expect it to function similarly to Viagra. Viagra is only consumed after being prescribed by doctors. On the other hand, shilajit is completely natural, consuming the herb not only improves your fertility but also develops a healthy heart. In addition to this, shilajit promotes tissue regeneration, making your skin glowing and healthy.

Myth 3 - Shilajit shouldn’t be consumed in summers

There is no barrier as to when you can consume shilajit. Dr Kriti says Shilajit can be consumed in the summer season with lots of water to temper its heated potency. However, one must consider their body type and digestive system, before consuming it in the hot weather.

Myth 4 - Shilajit should not be consumed daily

It is completely fine to consume shilajit on a regular basis. The natural herb is a popular supplement taken in modest doses to increase energy levels and reap other health benefits. However, Dr Kirti advises consulting a doctor, before using it regularly.

Key Points

In this context, the natural herb, shilajit is considered an important component of ayurvedic medicine. Several health benefits such as an increase in rejuvenating the skin and arresting ageing roles have been attributed to it.

