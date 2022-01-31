Shilpa Shetty Shares Not So Ideal 'Monday Motivation' on Last Day of January

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is not giving the ideal Monday motivation in her latest Instagram post. The actor is committed to her workouts, yoga, and always prefers to lead a healthy lifestyle. At the age of 46, Shilpa’s fitness makes her fans go wow. But being in shape is not an easy task, a lot of hard work in the gym goes behind this perfect figure. While many celebrities post pictures and videos of themselves performing rigorous workouts, Shilpa shared a clip that showcases the aftermath of these workout sessions.

The video opens with Shilpa lying on the ground. The actor is seen in floral printed tights, a baggy workout white top, and pink kicks. Shilpa is heard calling her condition “Monday Motivation." Moments later when the camera zooms on her face, the actor says, “maar dala (killed me)." Humming the iconic song ‘Maar Dala’ from the 2002 film Devdaas, Shilpa is seen performing Madhuri Dixit’s popular dance move.

In the caption, she explained that the fitness session of January 31 has been as long as the entire month of January. Shilpa said that the end of the month motivation is just about “lying down on the mat and mentally preparing for the new month ahead." The actor further stated that even when she encounters days like these, the only thing that keeps her motivated is the love of her fans.

Concluding the post, she asked her fans, “What about you all, what was January like for all of you? Let me know in the comments, but tab tak… Swasth Raho, Mast Raho (Stay Healthy, Stay Happy)."

Along with hitting the gym, Shilpa never misses out on Yoga.

She always prefers to start her day with some yoga exercises, stretches, and postures. For Shilpa, yoga and workouts go hand in hand. She believes that yoga prepares the mind, body, and soul for a fantastic day.

