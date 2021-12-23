Shilpa Shetty Shows How Easy-Looking Surya Namaskar is Beneficial for the Body

With the bitter cold swooping down upon us and the holiday season almost knocking at our doors, even the most sincere fitness enthusiast may lose the will to work out those muscles and joints. It really takes big motivation to inspire us to abandon our procrastination, and move a finger around this time of the year, let alone go all in for a full body workout. However, that inspiration may have just arrived in the form of Shilpa Shetty’s latest video of her performing a variant of Surya Namaskar.

Taking to her Instagram, Shilpa Shetty, on Monday, shared a video of her training regime in her garden. Wearing a sports bralette top with a pair of tights, Shilpa initiated her workout with an Anjali Mudra stance and then went on to perform the Dynamic Surya Namaskar on the yoga mat.

“Sometimes, the simplest of things are the most beneficial. The humble Suryanamaskara may seem rather easy, but works perfectly and effectively on the entire body", she said in the caption. She then explained in detail how this variant of the Surya Namaskar works out the core, shoulder and erector spinae muscles, apart from making one more flexible by stretching the hamstrings. She also said it reduced anxiety and stress, calling it an all in one package.

The Surya Namaskar, which comprises 12 different asanas is said to burn around 13.90 calories per round. Performing it early in the morning at sunrise rejuvenates both the body and mind while doing it at noon energises the body right away. At dusk, it helps one unwind. Apart from that, it can also add a glow to your skin by improving blood circulation.

Sages and yogis in the ancient times used to believe that the second brain, known as the Manipura Chakra or the solar plexus was activated by the practice of the 12 asanas of Surya Namaskar.

