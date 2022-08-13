Shilpa Shetty’s Sarson Da Saag Recipe With A Broccoli Twist Is A Hit

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a fitness inspiration for many. With her yoga sessions and nutritious diet regime, the actress never fails to set health and fitness goals for us. Shilpa gives us a sneak peek into her morning rituals, daily diet, and what not. And then, we get to see her healthy and tasty cooking sessions too. Courtesy: Her YouTube channel. Shilpa shares yummy recipes, giving a healthy makeover to each of them. Today, we bring the delicious sarson da saag recipe from her kitchen.

The main ingredients of the sarson da saag are raw mustard leaves (chopped), raw spinach (chopped), and the leaves of bathuaa (white goosefoot plant) chopped. Please note the proportion of the saag are 2 parts of mustard leaves, 1 part of spinach, and half part of bathuaa.

You would also need corn flour, butter, chopped garlic and ginger, chopped onion, chopped green chilies and two tablespoons of mustard oil. Not to forget some diced broccoli. Yes, you read it right. Shilpa’s sarso da saag recipe has a broccoli twist to it. On adding broccoli, Shilpa says “broccoli adds to the texture of the saag". Just like corn flour, which gives a dense consistency, broccoli also adds its own fibrous consistency to the mixture. Apart from consistency, broccoli also enriches the nutritional value to a large extent.

How to Cook?

Add a cup of water to a pan and add the green leaves one after the other into the pan. Let it cook for 45 minutes on medium flame. Next, pop in some diced broccoli and allow it to cook for some time.

Now, turn off the flame and add the corn flour slowly. Make sure you don’t throw it all in at once. Add the corn flour slowly so that the leafy elements bind together and give the dish a good consistency instead of a watery one.

Cook the blended mixture for a couple of more minutes.

Heat two tablespoons of mustard oil in another pan and add chopped ginger and garlic to it. Add onion and green chillies and saute them for some time.

Time to add saag.

At the end, add tomato and salt to the mix. Cover the lid and cook it for 2 more minutes.

Before serving, top it with a dollop of butter.

