Shivaji Jayanti 2023: Date, History, Significance and Celebrations

CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ JAYANTI 2023: The birth anniversary of the great Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is celebrated with grand festivities across Maharashtra and other parts of the country every year. Shivaji Jayanti or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated on February 19 every year to honour the contributions of the great warrior king in reviving the Maratha Empire and to pay tribute to his rich legacy.

The first Chhatrapati and the great Maratha warrior was born in Pune’s Shivneri Fort in 1630. Shivaji Maharaj is not only revered in Maharashtra, but also equally respected across India for his progressive thinking, rich cultural legacy and efforts to free India from foreign invaders to realise his dream of Swarajya.

On the occasion of 393rd birth anniversary of Chhratrapati Shivaji Maharaj, this year Shivaji Jayanti will be celebrated on February 19 at the Agra Fort.

Shivaji Jayanti: History and Significance

Social reformer from Maharashtra, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was the first to initiate the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti in 1870, after he discovered his tomb in Raigad Fort. Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti was first celebrated in Pune, as the Raigad Fort lies 100 kilometres away from the place.

After Jyotirao Phule, great freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak continued the tradition of celebrating the day. The freedom fighter is also credited for highlighting the contributions of the Maratha King among the public during the freedom movement.

One of the biggest advocates of Marathi and Sanskrit languages in his regime, the Maratha King truly stands tall as a hero of the nation and a role model for many for his contribution to India’s history and culture.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Celebrations

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is a public holiday in Maharashtra. Several events, organised by both the state government and private organisations, mark the celebration of the day. Grand processions are taken out on this day in different parts of Maharashtra. The grand festivities mark the celebration of the rich legacy of the Maratha Emperor and the diversified culture of Maharashtra.

This year for the first time, Shivaji Jayanti will be celebrated at the Diwan-e-Aam in the Agra Fort. The event will be organised jointly by Maharashtra government and other social organisations. For allowing the celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis have expressed their gratitude to the Central government.

