Shopping For The Upcoming Wedding Season? Take Notes From Shehnaz Gill's Wardrobe

It was Bigg Boss 13’s premiere episode in 2019 when we first saw her on television and instantly fell in love with her. No one could have predicted the impact she would have on the history of the TV reality show. After only one week, everyone was talking about Sana aka Shehnaaz Gill or “Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif" as she continued to win millions of hearts.

But as soon as Bigg Boss 13 ended and time flew, we started watching Shehnaaz Gill’s whole new avatar and her journey became an inspiration for all the actors. She not only won hearts with her multitalented skills but also with her down-to-earth nature as well. Soon, she was seen acing multiple ramp walks everywhere.

Be it her western attire or her desi outfits, Shehnaaz Gill’s social media feed has become no less than a fashion magazine, and today we are here to take some notes from her sartorial statements for the upcoming wedding season.

Advertisement

Call her “Punjabi Kudi" or “Perfection", both will do, because why not? Just look at the way she is flaunting this heavily embroidered sharara set with a beautiful Kundan jewellery set. If you are the bride in this wedding season, you have to recreate this desi saga with your twist if you want.

Advertisement

Keeping it sharp in a subtle way, Shehnaaz Gill knows to slay any trend, just like the way she is flaunting herself in a floral printed saree. If you are looking for inspiration that will make heads turn at a cocktail party, your search ends here.

For any haldi ceremony in the upcoming wedding season, just go boho like Shehnaaz Gill. Don’t forget to keep your focus on the jewellery and some printed outfits which could surely be a head-turner amongst all your besties. Also, don’t forget the puffed full sleeves which will get you all the attention you deserve.

Keeping up with another trend, Shehnaaz opted for a sequin saree and that too in black. If your bestie just got married and you are now hunting for a good reception outfit, don’t you worry. Going for a monochrome attire with this black sequin saree will make you shine bright like the diamond that you already are.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here