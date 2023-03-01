Irrespective of the people’s personality and status, short people are luckier than their taller counterparts in one respect. They live longer and are less prone to developing diseases, a study on health and life expectancy has said.

To prove this, CNBC discussed these facts with two known scientists who have done several kinds of research on life spanning years. The first discussion was with Jean Marie Robine, who is a demography expert and has studied the relationship between health and age longevity. The other scientist, David Sinclair, is the co-director of the Paul F Glenn Center for Biology at Harvard Medical School.

Jean Marie Robine said that, many years ago, human beings used to be smaller in stature than today. “Because at that time nutrition and health were very poor, so human beings’ height could not develop properly. Due to poor nutrition, humans used to easily get affected by any infectious disease," he added. He further said that the main reason for the people being of short stature was that their body development could not be done properly in the first year of life. “But today it is not so, you will see that people who are short live longer than tall people," he stated. This research has come to the fore in a study published in Elsevier Journal in 2003. It was claimed in the study that there is a negative relationship between the greater height and longevity of a person.

Advertisement

On the other hand, David Sinclair says, “The big difference between the height of men and women is due to the differences found in levels of hormonal growth, which is much higher in women. It is known that growth hormone levels do influence longevity and this would be the reason women live a longer life."

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here