Should Diabetic People Consume Pineapple? Here Is What You Should Know

Pineapples are one of those fruits that can give you an instant punch of freshness and tanginess with just a bite. The juicy fruit is low in calories and can be enjoyed guilt-free. But people with diabetes must exercise restraint while consuming a variety of food that also includes some sugar-loaded fruits.

Diabetes is a chronic condition affecting how our body converts food into energy. Our body breaks down the food into sugar which is then released into the bloodstream. When this blood sugar level increases, our pancreas releases insulin to control it. In diabetic patients, the pancreas is unable to produce insulin which causes a spike in blood sugar level.

Pineapples, like other fruits, contain natural sugars and are sweet. This means eating pineapple can also lead to an increase in blood sugar levels. Experts, however, suggest that consuming pineapples in moderation will cause no harm to diabetic patients.

How much a fruit can impact your blood sugar levels depends on its glycemic index (GI). It is a rating system for foods according to their carbohydrate level. Carbohydrates are macronutrients that can affect the blood sugar level. The amount of carbs varies from fruit to fruit, and thus the GI index is also different for different fruits.

Diabetic people are advised to opt for fruits that have low GI or GI less than 51. Pineapple has a moderate GI index which hovers around 66. Therefore, diabetes patients can consume pineapple but should eat it in excess to avoid a spike in sugar level.

According to experts, one can enjoy some fresh pineapple while being diabetic as long as some things are taken care of. To avoid an increase in sugar level, one should eat a balanced diet and keep track of the amount of carbohydrates they are consuming. To compensate for the excess carbohydrate consumption, one can opt for a good exercise plan that goes well with the diet.

