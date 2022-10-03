Should Pregnant Women Fast? Here’s How It is Possible

Navratri is here and so is the season of cheer and festivities. Navratri is celebrated with great pomp and pageantry across North, Central, and West India with a great extravaganza. This significant festival is observed for 9 nights and 10 days in India. During this auspicious period of time- nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. Several people during this time observe fasts for various reasons. But, if you’re pregnant, is it safe to continue fasting?

While Northern India celebrates Navratri with vegetarian food and fasts, states like West Bengal are the polar opposite. Navratri is usually celebrated with a variety of special desserts and rich food. But that doesn’t mean that you will completely let go of your diet–especially if you’re pregnant. A healthy balance of rich and nutritious food will give you the energy to celebrate Navratri at the top of your health.

Research suggests that fasting during pregnancy can be safe, if done in the right way and preferably not for long intervals, especially without staying hydrated. A study titled Association between fruit intake during pregnancy and blood glucose metabolism explained that eating fruits will provide the body with necessary nutrients and “may improve fasting blood glucose."

Here are a few Navratri fasting tips for pregnant women. Read on.

Consume more fruits: Fresh fruits contains natural sugars, fiber, and essential vitamins. Eating a variety of them will not only ensure that you are somewhat full during fasting hours, but will also ensure that your body does not suffer from any nutritional deficit. Keep yourself hydrated: While several people fast without even a sip of water throughout the day, it is not recommended for pregnant women. Instead, choose to sip water or tender coconut water to keep yourself hydrated amply. It will ensure better absorption of vitamins and minerals and aid with digestion. Eat healthy carbohydrates: Complex carbohydrates as opposed to normal carbohydrates get digested slowly and will ensure that you don’t feel hungry after finishing a meal. Complex carbohydrates can be in the form of sweet potatoes, oats, chickpeas, etc.

