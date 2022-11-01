Should Water Be Consumed Before or After a Meal? Experts Answer

Drinking water is vital while following a healthy lifestyle but there is always ambiguity when it comes to the intake of water before or after a meal. Experts suggest that people should not consume water during the meal, it is said that water thins down and weakens the digestive juices thereby interfering with the digestion process if consumed with a meal. To get rid of the problem, many experts have broken down the right time to drink water. Here’s everything that you need to know.

What does Ayurveda say?

Dr Rekha Radhamony, an Ayurvedic expert revealed that there’s a specific time for intaking water and that time is 30 minutes before and after a meal. Moreover, she further highlighted the correct time for obese and skinny people. According to the doctor, “If a person is emaciated, tired, weak, trying to gain weight and overall looks very thin, they should consume water 30 minutes after the meal." However, it is completely the opposite for obese people, “If the person is obese overweight, having hormonal imbalances, or has a lot of fat in the body, “he/she should drink water 30 minutes before a meal", she concluded.

Another fitness expert, Sonia Bakshi, also highlighted four ideal times when one should and shouldn’t consume water.

Never during meals: Bakshi suggests that a glass of water during a meal severely disrupts the digestion process and also fluctuates the insulin level of the body. She said, “Never have water with a meal. A glass or more of water with a meal severely hampers your stomach’s digestive powers and causes insulin levels to fluctuate significantly. If needed, just sip a little water with your meal."

1-hour gap: Contradicting the 30 minutes gap, Bakshi suggests that it is necessary to consume water an hour before and after a meal. According to her, “This will allow the body to absorb the nutrients of the food." A glass in the morning: It is necessary to drink at least a glass of water in the morning. “This can help fight sicknesses and strengthens the immune system," she explained. A glass mid-afternoon: “Drink at least a glass of water mid-afternoon to combat fatigue. Dehydration may be the root cause of this midafternoon slump, so drinking water can help combat fatigue and other unwanted symptoms," said Sonia Bakshi.

So next time think twice before consuming water during a meal.

