Should You Apply Sunscreen During Monsoons Too? Here’s What Expert has to Say

Our skin-care routine should always include applying sunscreen as it helps prevent sunburn, skin cancer and premature ageing. But is it essential to use sunscreen during the rainy season as well? Dermatologist and the owner of Estique clinic, Dr Neha Sharma discussed the benefits of using sunscreen during the monsoon, in an interview with The Indian Express.

The dermatologist explained how UV rays can harm our skin irrespective of the season. Even during the monsoon season, the UV rays can pass through the clouds and cause harm. She said, “The ultraviolet rays are the most important extrinsic cause of skin ageing. Sunrays, which consist of harmful UV and infrared rays, can cause a host of skin conditions like premature ageing, tanning, freckles, lentigines, and sunburns. Clouds do not prevent us from UV rays. So, one should wear sunscreen even in the monsoons to fight skin changes."

Explaining the harmful effects of UV rays, Dr Neha explained that it can cause sunburn, wrinkles, pigmentation, and even skin cancer. But with the range of variety available today in the market, people are bound to get confused about which product will suit them the best. Talking about the same, the health expert suggested people read the ingredients of the product before buying them. “When buying a physical sunscreen, look for ingredients such as zinc oxide, titanium oxide, and iron oxide. Look for octinoxate, homosalate, octisalate, octocrylene, and avobenzone in a chemical sunblock," she added. For monsoon season, she has recommended going for water-resistant sunscreen. Dr Neha also added that sunscreen must be reapplied every three hours for the best result.

