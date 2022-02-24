Home » News » Lifestyle » Shraddha Kapoor Looks Breathtakingly Gorgeous In White Lehenga; Pictures Will Win Your Heart

Shraddha Kapoor Looks Breathtakingly Gorgeous In White Lehenga; Pictures Will Win Your Heart

Shraddha Kapoor impresses fans with latest pics (Picture Credits: Shraddha/Instagram)
Shraddha Kapoor impresses fans with latest pics (Picture Credits: Shraddha/Instagram)

In the latest pictures, Shraddha Kapoor can be seen posing in a white lehenga and needless to say, she looks absolutely stunning.

Lifestyle Desk| News18.com
February 24, 2022

Shraddha Kapoor never fails to impress fans with her simplicity. The actress often rules hearts with her beautiful and elegant fashion choices. Once again, Shraddha Kapoor has left fans stunned with her latest pictures.

In the pictures, Shraddha Kapoor can be seen posing in a white lehenga. Her lehenga featured a simple quarter-sleeve blouse and a dupatta. The Baaghi 3 actress accessorised her look with earrings and tied her hair to keep her look simple. What added charm to Shraddha’s look was her minimal make-up. Needless to say, the actress looks breathtakingly gorgeous in the outfit.

Shraddha Kapoor shared the pictures on her official Instagram account and wrote “Surya Shakti". The pictures have left fans completely impressed. The comment section of Shraddha’s post is flooded with red heart emojis. One of the fans called her ‘Lovely queen’, whereas another social media user commented, ‘You are fire’.

Shraddha Kapoor is beauty to behold in latest pictures (Picture Credits: Shraddha/Instagram)

For the unversed, the pictures are from filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s wedding which was held on February 20 in Agra. The big fat Indian wedding was attended by several celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani among others.

Meanwhile, talking about Shraddha Kapoor, she will be next seen in an untitled movie along with Ranbir Kapoor. The yet-untitled film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor. Reportedly, the film will be released on January 26, 2023, and will have a mega clash at the box office along with Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter and John Abraham’s Tehran.

