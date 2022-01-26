Shraddha Kapoor Plays the Perfect Bridesmaid at Friend's Wedding

Shraddha Kapoor served some major bridesmaid goals this weekend. The actress showed us how to keep it simple yet fashionable as she attended her friend’s wedding ceremony last week. Shraddha attended her makeup artist and best friend for over 12 years, Shraddha Naik’s wedding in Lonavala over the weekend. Naik tied the knot with her partner Richard in a delightful wedding atop the hills of Lonavala. Shraddha played the perfect bridesmaid for the Christian wedding, as she wore a gorgeous dress and even officiated the couple’s wedding.

Following the bridesmaids’ dress code, the 34-year-old was spotted in a easy breezy flouncy lavender wrap dress that featured a plunging neckline, noodle straps and an asymmetrical frilled hemline. Pictures from the wedding were shared on Instagram by The Wedding Story. In one of the pictures, Shraddha was seen officiating the wedding. While officiating the wedding, Shraddha teamed the dress with a matching jeweled mini shrug. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of golden hoops that came with a rectangular clear quartz charm. In another picture, Shraddha posed with fellow bridesmaids as they flanked the bride in her classic white gown and veil, and posed for the picture.

The Wedding Story added a caption to the series of pictures that read, “As these two exchanged vows at a quaint hilltop in Lonavala, it was a celebration of not just one, but two beautiful relationships. One, of course, being the union of man and wife, and the other was the friendship of the two Shraddhas." The caption also added, “Solidifying their sisterly bond of over twelve years, Shraddha Kapoor officiated the wedding of her best friend and make-up artist Shraddha Naik, to Richard, as emotions rode high and tears welled up amid the intimate but joyous gathering of friends and family."

Shraddha’s latest bridesmaid look can certainly work as inspiration for upcoming bridesmaids preparing for a spring wedding.

