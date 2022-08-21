Shraddha Kapoor Shines Bright In An Orange Devnaagri Anarkali

The festive season has started and our Bollywood stars are serving us stunning looks almost every day and style queen Shraddha Kapoor recently took everyone’s breath away with her brand new desi look.

The ‘Stree’ actress was seen sporting a beautiful silk Devnaagri orange anarkali which had gorgeously done ivory embroidery around it. U-neck anarkalis are back in fashion and this is the proof of it.

Shraddha made for the perfect desi girl as she accessorised her look with jhumkas and kadas. Her heeled kolapuris most definitely completed her look. And, one has got to admit- minimalistic make-up and bindi go so well together.

This is such a simple and relatable girl-next-door look that we are completely rooting for!

