Shraddha Kapoor Wins PETA India’s Best Vegan Fashion Style Icon Award | EXCLUSIVE 

The fashion industry is making an effort to be the change and when the change revolves around compassion, it deserves to be awarded. Every year People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India celebrates the work of celebrities, designers and brands who have made a difference with their vegan and cruelty-free fashion choices, with its Vegan Fashion Awards.

This year, PETA India’s Vegan Fashion Awards has announced actor Shraddha Kapoor as the Best Vegan Fashion Style Icon. Shraddha Kapoor is known for her love for animals, the environment, and vegan fashion and for being stylish and beautiful, inside out.

When asked what makes Shraddha Kapoor the perfect winner, Monica Chopra, PETA India manager of fashion, media and celebrity projects, says, “Shraddha Kapoor saves animals not just by keeping them off her plate, but also by keeping them off her feet by refusing to wear their skin. Her commitment to helping animals by being a conscious consumer has earned her PETA India’s Best Vegan Fashion Style Icon award. Shraddha’s decision not to use leather would be helping animals in other ways too by inspiring her fans."

Designers and brands across India meet the growing demand for vegan fashion and help transform the industry into one worth billions. That’s the reason why couturier JJ Valaya, Dia Mirza-backed Greendigo and Anjana Arjun-backed Sarjaa among others, have won big at awards. “PETA India is celebrating those involved in vegan fashion, making India and the rest of the world a kinder place for animals," says Monica Chopra, adding, “From Sarjaa’s innovative apple-skin bags to Metro’s sherbet-coloured sandals, this year’s winners are shunning animal materials in favour of innovative, modern textiles."

Here’s the list of the winners of the 2022 Vegan Fashion Awards:

Best Vegan Fashion Moment: Designer JJ Valaya launching his environment-friendly collection for JJV made from TENCEL Luxe vegan silk.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor, for her love for animals, the environment, and vegan fashion and for being stylish and beautiful, inside out.

The Tie-Dye Collection from Metro Shoes, made with comfortable animal-free materials that are kinder for the planet.

7-10's spunky, chunky, and leather-free sneakers.

Model Dia Mirza–backed Greendigo, offering vegan, organic, and chemical-free clothing for kids.

Tata-owned Taneira's Vegan Visions collection of stunning, silk-free sarees in collaboration with TENCEL Luxe.

W for Woman's W Beauty, a vegan make-up range, non-animal tested, to pair with its timeless wear for women.

Best Vegan Bags: Sarjaa’s fashionable vegan bags are made from plant leather – apple, cactus, and pineapple, a brand founded by Anjana Arjun, daughter of actor Arjun Sarja.

Foret's wallets for all genders are made from light, innovative, and highly durable cork.

Foret’s wallets for all genders are made from light, innovative, and highly durable cork. Best Vegan Film for Fashion: Documentary Slay, which takes on the fashion industry’s abuse of animals and exposes the leather industry’s exploitation of tannery workers in India.

