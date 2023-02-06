Shraddha Kapoor's Baby Pink Corset Ensemble Is The Perfect Inspiration For A Date Night Outfit

The gorgeous Shraddha Kapoor will be back on the big screen with Luv Ranjan’s ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ after quite some time and the actress is currently keeping super busy owing to the promotions for the film. However, in the meantime, she has been dropping some mega inspirational looks that she has been acing at various promotional events.

Shraddha in the past too has sported some amazing outfits during promotions but this time around she is simply killing it. Recently, the actress wore a corset-like ensemble which looked like the perfect combination of casual and formal wear.

Styled by popular celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, the actress paired a blazer of the same colour with her baby pink corset dress which exuded total boss lady vibes. The body-hugging corset top had a plunging neckline that complimented Shraddha’s figure and had the most wonderfully asymmetrically cut hem. The entire front tie factor in the dress really took it up a notch and gave it the playful factor that it really deserved.

Coming to the lapel-collared blazer, one cannot deny the fact that it certainly raised the oomph factor of the entire ensemble and was definitely the star of the show. The detailing on the sleeves was just the icing on the cake and has made us go out and search for similar-looking blazers.

In terms of accessories, Shraddha always likes to keep it simple yet amazing. She chose classic gold bracelets, a statement finger ring that screamed ‘Partyyy’ and a pair of star-shaped earrings which gave her look a funky touch. There are reasons as to why this ensemble can be perfect for a date-night outfit, one of them being the fact that it is the perfect mix of playful, funky, sexy, pretty and confident.

Shraddha is never someone who does a lot of makeup and this time too she kept it minimal with lovely feathered brows, a lovely pink lip shade and subtly blushed cheekbones.

