Shravan Putrada Ekadashi: Significance, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat

Shravan Putrada Ekadashi: Shravana Putrada Ekadashi is also known as Pavitra Ekadashi. According to the Hindu Panchang, this day falls twice a year. The first Ekadashi is observed during the Shukla Paksha of the Shravan month. Hence, it is often observed in July or August. The second Ekadashi is marked during the month of Paush. As per the Hindu traditions, there are 24 Ekadashis in a year. Putra Ekadashi is considered one of the most pious and significant days among all Ekadashis.

According to the mythological tales devotees observe fast on this day to be blessed with a child. The couples, who don’t have a child, observe fast on the Putra Ekadashi or follow the rituals of Putrada Ekadashi Vrat to please Lord Vishnu to be blessed with a son.

Putrada Ekadashi Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious timings of Shravan Putrada Ekadashi this year will start from 11:50 PM on Sunday, August 7, to 9:00 PM on Monday, August 8. On the other hand, the timings for Parana of Putrada Ekadashi will be from 5:46 AM to 8:26 AM on Tuesday, August 9. Parana is the period during which the devotees break the fast by taking prasad.

Shravan Putra Ekadashi Mantra

Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya is the mantra to worship Lord Vishnu on Shravan Putrada Ekadashi.

Shravan Putra Ekadashi Puja Vidhi

People who are observing the fast are supposed to follow certain rules. They avoid consuming food as the sun rises and keep the fast up to when the sun sets and Dwadashi Tithi begins. In order to break the fast, it is essential to commence a Puja and offer prasad to a Brahmin.

People must conduct the puja with five different ingredients known as panchopachara seva followed by an offering of Naivedya, the food offered to god. The Panchamrit abhishek is performed once the puja comes to an end. To sing bhajans and other devotional songs for Lord Vishnu, the devotees must stay up the entire night.

You can also go to the Lord Vishnu temples as a fitting end to the Ekadashi vrat. The parana is done to mark the end of the vrat. The parana ritual is performed strictly on Dwadashi Tithi after daybreak on the next day of Ekadashi day. Any other day would have negative consequences for parana. If strict fasting is not possible for you then you can keep a partial fast.

