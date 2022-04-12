Shruti Haasan Aces Traditional Pator Saree for Rongali Bihu Celebrations

Shruti Haasan’s love for goth styles is no secret. If you are into the aforementioned fashion then you absolutely can’t deny Shruti being your inspiration. Even after sporting her edgy wardrobe, the multitalented actress keeps the calibre of appearing chic and elegant at the same time. Time and again, Shruti has revealed her love for dark lipsticks and all things punk. And, this is exactly what she did for her latest Instagram post.

The actress, who is in Guwahati to celebrate Rongali Bihu with her boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika, gave a sneak peek of her OOTD to her fans. To celebrate the festivities, Shruti has sported the traditional Assamese look, as she donned a gorgeous black Pator saree. The traditional Assamese saree featured motifs, which she paired with a black full sleeve blouse with a tie-up on the neck. The actress shared a series of pictures of her gorgeous outfit and captioned it: “An evening in Guwahati". Take a look at Shruti Haasan’s traditional Assamese look here:

Shruti was styled by Nayanika, who also designed Shruti’s “Victorian goth-inspired silk blouse". Adding details about the outfit, Nayanika said, “A custom made, Victorian goth-inspired silk blouse, designed by me. We wanted to create a saree blouse that was gothic yet traditional, simple yet impactful. It has a high neck collar, keyhole detail, and elongated sleeves to fit the brief. The gorgeous traditional Assamese saree is Shruti’s own."

For the accessories, Shruti took her entire look to another level as she chose to keep her hair open in a sleek wavy look and donned a beautiful polki hairband. For the jewellery, she wore traditional golden jhumkas, kadas, and rings. She chose to keep her makeup minimal with lined, smokey eyes and nude lipstick.

