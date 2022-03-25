Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shanaya Kapoor to Be Showstoppers for Manish Malhotra on Day 3 of FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week

Manish Malhotra is all set to showcase his new collection ‘Diffuse’ on Day 3 of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week. The designer will have not one, but two young stars as his showstopper on the show. We are talking about Gehraiyaan actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and starlet Shanaya Kapoor.

Manish Malhotra had introduced ‘Diffuse’ in February this year. Describing it, he had written, “Introducing #DIFFUSE, Alter Ego to @manishmalhotraworld, ease to couture, fashion to youth, fun to all. Dropping Soon (sic)." It was a conscious-priced bridge line to welcome an already-existing audience into the fold. He is targeting the youth with this collection. In a previous interview with News18, he had said, “This generation believes in ‘it’s ok to go ahead and break the rules, not follow a definitive pattern and that sometimes leads to great innovations."

Advertisement

Given his target audience, Siddhant and Shanaya seem to be the perfect choice for showstoppers. Siddhant has made his name as a talented young actor, who has impressed us with all the characters that he has played- be it of MC Sher from Gully Boy or Zain in Gehraiyaan. Shanaya, on the other hand, is getting ready for her debut film Bedhadak, alongside Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. She has already charmed the audience with her grace and her style. It would be interesting to see the duo in Manish’s ‘Diffuse’ collection walking as the showstoppers.

Manish had earlier shared what Diffuse is all about and shared, “You look the part without looking like everyone else. The line draws the curtains to just adhering to the invitations, dress how you want to be addressed. Be yourself!"

Advertisement

In the work front, Shanaya is getting ready for Bedhadak. Siddhant, on the other hand, is shooting for Kho Gaye Hum Kaha. He also has Yudhra and Phone Bhoot in his line-up of films.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.