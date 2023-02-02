Okra or ladyfinger, popularly known as bhindi in India, is rich in nutrients and its beneficial compounds may have several potential uses. Like many other green vegetables, okra has several health benefits due to its high fibre and antioxidant content.

However, eating too much of it can cause adverse effects like gastrointestinal problems, bloating, gas cramping or even diarrhoea. Okra is high in oxalates which can increase the risk of kidney stones.

Nutrients present in Okra

Okra is rich in nutrients like vitamins A, C, E, and K, proteins, carbohydrates, fibres, iron, zinc, copper, magnesium, potassium, calcium, unsaturated fatty acids, thiamin, folate and amino acids. Along with this, okra also has anti-bacterial, anti-ulcer and anti-cancer properties. Thus, its consumption can be very beneficial for adults as well as children.

Side effects

According to a health website, eating okra is very beneficial for health but some people should consume it with caution.

- You should avoid consuming okra if you have any kidney-related disease. Not only this, bhindi/okra can cause harm even in the case of kidney and gallbladder stones. It’s better to take the doctor’s advice before including this vegetable in your meal.

- Apart from this, if you consume too much okra, then you may face problems of bloating and acidity. Since it contains a high amount of fibre, it is better that you eat it in a limited quantity, especially for those people who already have the problem of gas or bloating.

- The chances of high cholesterol levels may increase if you eat okra after cooking it in excessive oil. It is better to cook bhindi in less oil with fewer spices and consume it in a healthy way.

- Apart from this, if your digestive system is weak or you are suffering from a cough and sinus, avoid consuming okra. Eating too much of these vegetables may also cause diarrhoea.

Benefits

- Bhindi/okra is very beneficial for diabetes patients

- For home remedies, drinking okra water helps to keep the sugar level under control

- Bhindi/okra is also considered healthy for the heart as it keeps cholesterol levels normal

- Being an anti-carcinogenic element, okra can also reduce the risk of cancer like colon cancer

- It is also healthy for the eyes

- Eating okra also keeps your weight and blood pressure under control

