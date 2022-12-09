Home » News » Lifestyle » Signs That You May Have Blood Clot In Your Arteries

Signs That You May Have Blood Clot In Your Arteries

In case you experience any of the symptoms of blood clots, it is advisable to consult a doctor to check the problem at an early stage.

Advertisement

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 09, 2022, 08:03 IST

Mumbai, India

High blood cholesterol can also increase the formation of beta-amyloid plaques.
High blood cholesterol can also increase the formation of beta-amyloid plaques.

A Blood Clot is a lump of blood that changes from a liquid to a gel-like substance. This happens when platelets, proteins and cells in the blood stick together. A blood clot helps prevent blood loss when you’re injured. Clotting is a normal process, but when a clot forms inside your veins and arteries, it won’t always dissolve on its own. This can be a life-threatening situation as it can stop the blood flow to the heart or brain. If a clot blocks the arteries of the heart it may cause a heart attack, and the disturbance in the flow of blood to the brain may also lead to stroke.

To avoid the complication getting big, its important to understand and act on early symptoms of the issue.

Advertisement

Symptoms of a blood clot in the heart

  1. Chest pain
  2. Shortness of breath
  3. Pain in the arm, back, neck or jaw
  4.  Racing heartbeat
  5.  Unusual Sweating

RELATED NEWS

Symptoms of a blood clot in the brain

  1. Numbness in the arm or leg or Trouble walking
  2.  Severe headache
  3. Slurred speech / Vision problems
  4. Nausea

Before into the medication and treatments, it is important to understand things that can help you ensure the free movement of blood in the body. To avoid the formation of any clots in the blood, make sure to have

  1. Regular physical activity in your regimen
  2. Healthy diet
  3. Controlled weight
  4. Avoid smoking which may lead to a greater risk of diabetes and blood pressure.

Treatment of blood clots

  1. Blood Thinner Medications
    These medicines are also called Anticoagulants, Blood thinners help to prevent clots from getting bigger and reduce the risk of developing more clots.
  2. Thrombolytic Therapy
    These are also called clot busters. It is a therapy only used for people with severe blood clots.
  3. Mechanical Thrombectomy
    It is a procedure which removes blood clots from the arteries and is commonly used for the treatment of stroke.
  4. Vena Cava Filters
    If you are unable to take blood thinner medicines, then a filter is placed into a large vein (vena cava) near the abdomen. The filter prevents blood clots that break loose from lodging in the lungs.

In case you experience any of the symptoms of blood clots, it is advisable to consult a doctor to check the problem at an early stage.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: December 09, 2022, 08:00 IST
last updated: December 09, 2022, 08:03 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Shama Sikander Is Hot And Sexy; These Photos From Instagram Are Proof

+10PHOTOS

Mouni Roy Sets Internet on Fire With Her Sexy Pics; Check Out Diva's Stunning Photos