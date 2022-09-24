Signs You Could Be Allergic To Fruits And Veggies

If you’ve ever experienced symptoms of allergy or hay fever after consuming raw fruits or veggies, you might have Oral Allergy Syndrome. Also known as Pollen Food Allergy Syndrome, this is your immune system’s reaction to pollen and similar proteins. However, the same fruits and vegetables can be consumed when cooked. The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology states that this allergy typically does not appear in younger children. Affected age groups are from older children to young adults. Read on to find out if you have PFAS and how can you manage it:

Signs

Advertisement

If you are allergic to birch pollen, grass pollen, or ragweed pollen, you are likely to develop this kind of allergy. An itchy throat and a feeling of tingling on your tongue or roof of the mouth are the most common symptom of it. Swollen or numb lips, nasal congestion, sneezing, and itchy ears, hives are also reported by some people. Usually, symptoms subside as soon as the raw fruit or vegetable is removed from the mouth.

Though treatment is not required, there are ways to manage Oral Allergy Syndrome.

Management

Recognize the trigger

The most obvious and the best way to handle PFAS is to recognize the trigger fruits. Avoiding whatever triggers the allergy should be your first course of action. Especially if the fruit cannot be cooked to consume.

Cook fruits and veggies you are allergic to

Since cooking your food can change its protein composition, it can eliminate its allergic reaction. This is because the heating process distorts the proteins, and your immune system is no longer able to recognize them.

Take off the peels

Advertisement

Most often than not, proteins that cause allergies are found in the peels of these fruits and vegetables. Always consume them after taking the peel off.

Canned Products

Consider consuming canned fruits or vegetables. Reaction, if any, is likely would be less intense.

You may also consult your doctor if the symptoms last longer than usual.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here