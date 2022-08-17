Simha Sankranti 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and All You Need to Know About Simha Sankramana

Simha Sankranti is celebrated in India to mark the transition of Sun from one zodiac sign to another. According to astrology, on the auspicious day of Simha Sankranti, Sun moves from Karka Rashi (Cancer) to Simha (Leo) Rashi, which is why it is called Simha Sankranti. This year, Simha Sankranti is on August 17.

Simha Sankranti: Shubh Muhurat

Simha Sankranti Punya Kala will begin at 5:51 am on August 17 and will be in effect till 7:37 am. The sun will move from Karka Rashi to Simha Rashi at 7:37 am on Wednesday. In many parts of southern India, the festival is celebrated as Simha Sankramana.

Simha Sankranti: Significance

Simha Sankranti marks the starting of the Chinga month in the Malayalam calendar, Avani month in the Tamil Calendar and Bhadra month in the Bengali calendar. The day is believed to be highly auspicious. On this day, people worship Lord Sun and Lord Vishnu primarily and seek their blessings. Let’s take a look at the significance and interesting facts about the day.

Sankranti is known to be one of the most auspicious days of the year. A total of 12 Sankranti Tithi occur a year. Simha Sankranti is one of the them but is celebrated with great enthusiasm.

While the festival is primarily celebrated in the southern states of India, people of the Kumaun belt of Uttarakhand also observe the day.

Simha Sankranti: Puja Vidhi

As per a famous tale, artisans during the reign of the Chand dynasty displayed their products in front of the king on Simha Sankranti. The king became happy and rewarded them. Therefore, this day is also believed to be auspicious to start a new business and trade.

Along with Lord Vishnu and the Sun God, people also worship Lord Ganesha on this day before starting any important task.

For the whole month, devotees perform the Hoovina puja of Lord Vishnumurthy.

On this day, devotees offer flowers, fruits and sweets to the deity and chant mantras to seek blessings from the Lord.

