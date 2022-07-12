Simple Exercises to Strengthen Eye Muscles and Improve Vision

There are several factors that can cause harm to our eyes including ultraviolet rays exposure to increased screen time, ageing etc. Even when you rub them, you risk causing major damage to your vision. However, if you want your eyes to function properly, you must incorporate some simple exercises into your daily routine.

Follow these activities that will help strengthen your eye muscles while also improve your eyesight:

Palming: This practice helps in the relaxation of the eyes. It is done by placing fingers on the forehead and cupping palms over the eyes. When placing both hands on the eyes, do not apply too much pressure.

Eye circles: This is something we do quite often and find funny, but it is an effective eye care exercise. All that is required in this exercise is to move the eyeballs left and right, as well as up and down. Repeat each movement ten times.

Pencil or eye pushups: A pencil is held directly in front of the face at arm’s length in this exercise. The pencil is then carefully drawn towards the nose. One just has to follow the pencil with the eye.

Blinking: Blinking is necessary as it helps your eyes stay moist and clear clears debris from your eyes. It removes the tiredness from the eyes.

20-20-20 rule: The 20-20-20 rule is for those who find themselves gazing at the screen for long hours. This can leave our eyes to become dry. The 20-20-20 rule means every 20 minutes that you spent on a screen; you should try to look away at something that is 20 feet away from you for a total of 20 seconds.

We can witness considerable improvements if we execute such exercises consistently for a period of time. Since screen time has increased dramatically in today’s era, preventive measures such as wearing anti-glare glasses and adjusting computer display settings according to needs can be beneficial.

