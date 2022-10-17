Simple Habits To Avoid Waking Up Tired Every Morning

Most of us might find it difficult to get out of bed in the morning, wanting to sneak in a couple of extra minutes of sleep to get rid of that morning tiredness. While this feeling of fatigue usually fades away after a quick shower or a cup of coffee for most, if it happens too frequently, it could have a negative impact on mood and productivity throughout the day. If you are consistently waking up tired even after eight full hours of sleep, one (or many) of the following could be the culprit.

Morning snooze fest: The temptation to turn off the annoying ring of the alarm, press the snooze button, and rest a little longer is strong. However, this pattern of sleeping might make you more tired. Going back to sleep and being woken up by your alarm minutes later is likely to wake you up during a stage of deep sleep, which worsens the morning grogginess.

Caffeinated and alcoholic beverage: Coffee stimulates the body's central nervous system, resulting in difficulty falling asleep. Caffeine and alcohol are also known to prevent deep sleep, causing tiredness in the morning.

Align With Your Chronotype: Everyone has a specific chronotype- the body's natural inclination to sleep at a certain time. You could be a morning person, a night owl, etc. If your sleep pattern is not consistent with your chronotype, you may have a hard time dealing with mornings.

Sleeping in a Disturbing environment: The sleeping environment also affects your sleep, especially its quality. For instance, room temperature, light and noise, firmness of the mattress, type of pillow you use, etc., can affect your sleep quality. Make tweaks to your environment to match your sleep style.

Bed partner: If your bed partner snores a lot or tosses and turns too much in their sleep, it can ruin your sleep. Try remedying this via a suitable mattress, consulting a doctor, etc.

Sleep disorder: Insomnia, narcolepsy, and obstructive sleep apnea are common sleep disorders that can hamper your sleep. Consult your doctor about these conditions and potential treatments.

