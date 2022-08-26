Simple Tips To Form A Relationship Based On Interdependence

Having a rock-solid connection with your partner is a significant part of a romantic relationship. An interdependent relationship not only brings you closer to your partner but also encourages self-growth. Behavioural scientist Lucille Shackleton has listed a couple of signs that suggest that you are in an interdependent relationship. According to Lucille, in an interdependent relationship, people don’t have to sacrifice their individuality. People can be intimate with each other and still have an identity of their own. Thus, here are some signs and tips on how you can make your relationship more interdependent.

Signs of an interdependent relationship:

1. Maintaining hobbies outside relationships- This signifies that you have a life outside the relationship. Maintaining a hobby outside your relationship will also contribute to an interesting bond between you and your partner.

2. You are able to separate them from you- One of the most important requirements in maintaining an interdependent relationship is learning detachment. You must know how to detach yourself from your partner emotionally.

3. You are able to communicate needs to your partner- In an interdependent relationship, people can successfully communicate their needs to their partner. They feel no hesitation in doing so.

Here’s how you can become interdependent in a relationship

1. Learn to say no- Saying no to someone can be quite difficult at times. However, for maintaining an interdependent relationship, you will have to learn to say no. This can sometimes result in your partner feeling disgruntled, but you need not back off. Be respectful yet stern in your approach.

2. Nurture relationships with friends and family- Don’t restrict yourself to a particular relationship for seeking love. Form connections with family members and friends as well.

3. Make time for yourself as well- While trying to maintain a healthy and productive relationship, don’t forget to prioritise yourself. Take out ample time for yourself to focus on your physical and mental well-being. Also, devote some time to your future plans.

4. Don’t consider yourself responsible for your partner’s actions- Never take responsibility for your partner’s success or failures. They are responsible for their work, actions and words.

