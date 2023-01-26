Cold waves are harsh not only on our health but also on our skin. Discover how to keep your skin hydrated in the winter by reading this article

The effects of cold waves on our health and skin are both unpleasant. Since our skin dries out more quickly in the winter than it does in the summer, winter skincare is different from summer skincare in that it places a special emphasis on hydrating our skin so that it can retain moisture. In the winter, exposure to the hot air from heaters and blowers damages skin, and lower humidity levels in the air may result in tight, dry skin. Your skin may create more oil when exposed frequently. You can prevent skin issues by making a few small changes to your everyday routine, such as the ones listed below.

Using moisturising face cleansers:

In order to cleanse and refresh the skin without stripping it or leaving it tight and dry, moisturising cleansers are used. Mild surfactants like Decyl glucoside, Coco Betaine, Myristic Acid, etc. are preferred. That cleans the skin without drying it out and leaves it feeling supple, smooth, and soft. Hyaluronic acid serum addition for added moisture:

A one-stop shop for moisturised, silky-soft skin is the hyaluronic acid serum. Reduced dry fine lines and multi-level hydration are two hyaluronic acid serum advantages that make this product a must-have for skincare. We advise searching for formulations containing fragmented hyaluronic acid, which is more efficient if it has a molecular weight of between 10 and 15 kDa and has higher skin penetration. It’s ideal to use a moisturiser and a broad-spectrum sunscreen during the daytime after using these serums. Using an emollient-based moisturiser rather than a gel or water-based one

Depending on your skin type and condition, an emollient-based moisturiser with ingredients like squalane, avocado, almond oils, etc. may be more comfortable to use during the winter. These substances counteract the drying effects of winter. It is advisable to use heavier, oil-based creams and ointments rather than thinner, water-based lotions. This is so that the moisturising effects of products with a high water content are negated by the natural evaporation of water. Therefore, moisturising effects from heavy moisturisers are potent and long-lasting. Wear sunscreen constantly:

In the winter, you can’t avoid the UV rays. A broad-spectrum SPF shields skin from dryness in addition to acting as a barrier against these damaging burning and ageing rays. The dryness and chilly air of winter make the skin more prone to infection, wrinkling, and cracking. Sunscreen use maintains the skin’s moisture balance. To further protect oneself from the damaging effects of micro pollution particles, one must look for sunscreen with anti-pollution technology. Using a soft exfoliant:

In order to achieve clean, healthy skin, exfoliation is a crucial step. However, in the winter, using a light exfoliant is advised to prevent redness, peeling, and burning on already dry skin. Keep in mind your lips:

You must moisturise your lips in the winter to stop them from drying out and breaking more quickly. Make sure to always include lip oils or gloss in your winter skincare arsenal for soft, supple lips. Look for lip products that also offer sun protection. Nourishing your skin with body butter:

A basic lotion is not enough to keep the skin supple during extremely hard winters; instead, we need a rich body butter. Because it prevents wrinkles and fine lines, as well as smoothes and calms dry regions.

