Singapore Travel Guide For An Unforgettable Experience

Made up of 64 offshore islands surrounding the mainland, Singapore is one of the greenest cities in the world. You will find no place with as perfect a blend of man and nature as this one. From a number of places to explore, you can rest assured there is something out there to match your taste. In case you are planning to make Singapore your travel destination, here are 5 places that absolutely need to be on your bucket list.

Universal Studios Singapore

Lose yourself in Southeast Asia’s first and only Universal Studios theme park. Fall in love with the storytelling of Hollywood. Enjoy the adrenaline-pumping rides, interactive shows, and a wide range of exciting attractions that are based on the blockbuster movies and television series you are going to love. This is not only for kids. You can indulge in some open ocean dive, or experience the luxury of the Royal Albatross ship.

Marina Bay Sands Skypark Observation Deck

At the height of 56 storeys in the heart of the Marina Bay area, this has to be on your bucket list if you want to witness the breathtaking beauty of Singapore’s world-class cityscape. The SkyPark Observation Deck gives a panoramic view of Marina Bay too. You will also be able to catch a glimpse of the Gardens by the Bay, the Merlion, and an evening view of Spectra. Brace yourself for a nightly outdoor light and water show too for a truly unforgettable experience.

Gardens By The Bay

This is a national garden and premier horticultural attraction that welcomes tourists from around the globe. If you want to experience the artistry of gardens in a whole new way this is the place for you. This place is more than just about beauty. It is about educating tourists about plants. You can witness floras that belong to cool, temperate climates and plants from tropical forests and habitats under the same roof.

Madame Tussauds

The doors of the iconic wax museum opened over 200 years ago in London, and since then millions have found it a destination worth checking out. While the one in Singapore might have opened only in 2014, it has gained a lot of attention from tourists around the world. Inside, you can experience what the official website promises as a star-studded experience. You can experience everything from VR Racing Experience and Ultimate Film Star Experience, to Marvel Universe 4D and Images of Singapore.

Mandai Night Safari

Get ready to explore the world’s first nocturnal wildlife park. Whether you travel on foot or take a tram ride, it will take you to 6 of the world’s geographical regions. Witness the majestic Asian Elephants, White African Lions, and Nile Hippopotamus. Discover the exotic Aardvark, spotted Hyaena, and Sloth Bear. If you are a wildlife lover, this might turn into a once-in-a-lifetime experience for you.

