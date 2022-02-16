Singer Bappi Lahiri Dies Due To Obstructive Sleep Apnea; Here's All You Need To Know About The Disease

The voice that brought the flavours of disco into the Indian Music Industry is now rested forever. Veteran singer Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 on Tuesday at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital. After recovering from Covid-19 last year, Lahiri was grappling with multiple health issues.

However, as per the statement by the Doctors who were treating him for the past few weeks, the main cause of his demise was Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), a condition he had been suffering from since 2021. So, let us take a glimpse into what is this condition and how does it affect a person’s body.

Bappi Lahiri Passes Away LIVE Updates: Legendary Musician Dies at 69; Funeral on Thursday After Son Returns From US; Tributes Pour In

Advertisement

>Obstructive Sleep Apnea

A sleep-related breathing disorder, Sleep Apnea, is a condition that results in a person’s breathing being cut off and starting again while the person is asleep. Obstructive Sleep Apnea is one of the three kinds of Sleep Apnea – the other two being Central Sleep Apnea and Complex Sleep Apnea – is a disorder where the throat muscles of a person relax intermittently and end up blocking the airway and obstructing the person’s breathing.

>What Are The Symptoms?

One of the most glaring signs indicating the simmering of this disorder is loud snoring. In addition, daytime sleepiness and lack of concentration during the day can also be some of the signs. This is due to the inability of a person’s body to properly reach the REM phase of sleep.

Another major sign is the abrupt awakenings followed by gasping or noticeable episodes of breathlessness during sleep. Other signs include morning headache, dry mouth, high blood pressure, and erratic moods.

Bappi Lahiri was admitted to the hospital in Juhu, where he spent 29 days before getting discharged from the hospital on February 14. However, the next day at home, his health again deteriorated, and he was admitted back to the CritiCare hospital in a critical state. He breathed his last early morning today.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.