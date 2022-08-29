Single Parent Struggling To Take Time For Yourself? These Tips May Help

Being a single parent is not an easy task. A lot of times when things don’t work out with your partner, you split and raise a child alone. This leads to you taking upon double the number of responsibilities and making sure the kid doesn’t miss their other parent too much.

Being both mom and dad to a kid as a single parent can be challenging at times and one may not find time for themselves. If you are a single parent looking for ways to make time for yourself, here are some tips:

Make rules for your kids

If you are a single mother responsible for bringing your child up, make sure you place some rules for your kid in the process. This ensures that your child stays within limits and doesn’t do anything unruly or dangerous, making it possible for you to invest less time. This, in turn, will help you make time for yourself.

Set boundaries with your child

Sometimes, your ex-partner can try and breach your and your kid’s privacy and time. This disrupts your everyday timetable and mental health making it difficult for you to handle everything. Therefore, make sure you set boundaries between you and your ex-partner so that your child and you don’t suffer.

Spend time with your family

Make sure you spend some time every day with your family. This helps maintain your peace of mind and take your mind off the difficulties of parenting. Things can be stressful when you are a single parent. Therefore, including your family members and sharing your responsibilities with them is the right thing to do.

Reward your child

Whenever you see some progress in your child’s upbringing, appreciate their efforts and reward them. This makes it easy for you to incorporate good manners and constructive behaviour without having to do so much.

Make time for yourself

Make sure when you design your child’s timetable, you do it keeping your time in mind. For example, their bedtime can start a little early so that they get to relax and work on themselves. Some self-care is necessary for all to thrive and grow.

