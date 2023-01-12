Sip Into The New Year: The Perfect Gin Cocktails for January

When you think of winter cocktails, you probably imagine spiced rum, mulled wine, and other drinks with warm flavours. However, you may be surprised that some of the best winter cocktails feature gin.
For most of us, winter cocktails mean spiced rum, mulled wine and other drinks with warm flavours. However, it might come as a surprise to many that some of the great winter cocktails feature gin.
Often thought of as a summer and spring drink, gin is great for winter sipping too. Natural juniper and pine flavours make gin cocktails a great pairing for winter as the spices and the florals mix well for the season. Read on to find your new favourite cocktail recipes perfect for the cold wave
Espuma De Maracuya by Poco Loco Tapas & Bar, Mumbai
Ingredients
Gin 45 ml
Passion fruit puree 20 ml
Lime juice 20 ml
Method
Pour the gin along with passion fruit, and lime juice into a shaker
Add a few cubes of ice
Shake well and top it up wid soda
The Manzana
Ingredients
Gin 45 ml
Green apple syrup 20 ml
Lime juice 20 ml
Method
Add Gin, green apple syrup and lime juice into a shaker along with a few cubes of ice
Pour it over a layer of crushed ice for an enhanced taste
Flora Lavanda
Ingredients
Gin 45 ml
Lavender syrup 20 ml
Lime juice 20 ml
Method
Pour Gin, Lavender syrup, and lime juice into a shaker with cubes of ice
Shake well and pour it into a glass
Garnish it with edible flowers
Raj Kapoor by Pritam Restaurant, Mumbai
Ingredients
60 ml Gin
8-10 Coriander Leaves
2-3 Orange Chunks
60 ml Red Pepper Juice30 ml Fresh Tomato Juice
Sweet & Sour
2-3 Peanuts
2-3 Curry Leaves
Method: Shaken
Pran
Ingredients
45 ml Gin
15 ml Orange Liqueur
10 ml Ginger Syrup
15 ml Lime Juice
20 ml Simple Syrup
3-4 drops of Tabasco
60 ml Beetroot Juice
Rosemary
Method: Shaken
Skinny Witch: Lavender Spritz:
40ml Skull X vodka
15ml lemon juice
25ml Lavender syrup
1 egg white
top with Skinny Witch
Method: Shake Skull X vodka, lemon juice, lavender syrup and an egg white and double strain into a glass and top with Skinny Witch Brut. Garnish with lavender.
GiG Sundrop
Recipe
Pour GiG to the ice filled glass. Pour orange juice followed tonic water. Stir to mix. Garnish with an orange slice.
GiG Coco Oro
Recipe
Add GiG Nagpur Orange to the ice filled glass. Pour the coconut water into the glass. Stir to mix. Garnish with orange slice.
Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here