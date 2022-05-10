Sita Navami 2022: Date, Time of Muhurat and Significance of Vrat

Sita Navami, also known as Janaki Navmi, is celebrated to mark the birth of Goddess Sita. The occasion, according to the Hindu calendar, falls on the Shukla Paksha on the Navami date in the lunar month of Vaishaka, which is May-June. A month after Ram Navami, the auspicious occasion is celebrated across the country with a lot of grandeur and pomp.

Scriptures have it that fasting and worshipping Lord Rama and Goddess Sita on this day yields fruits of pilgrimage and charity.

Astrologer Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma here tells the auspicious time, importance, and method of worship of Sita Jayanti.

When will Sita Navami be celebrated this year?

The Sita Navami this year begins on May 9, Monday at 06:32 pm and it concludes at 07:24 am on Tuesday, May 10. The puja muhurat time has been carved out between 11:17 am to 1:54 pm on May 21.

Shubh Muhurta

Sita Navami Puja Shubh Muhurta of Sita Navami Puja: 10th May, Tuesday from 10:57 am to 01:39 pm

Sita Navami Moment: 12:18 mins

Shubh Muhurta Duration: 02 hours 42 minutes total

Pooja Viddhi

As the day of Sita Navami starts, take a bath and begin fasting before sunrise. Make the deity of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita bathe in the temple, and then worship them with sandalwood, dhoop, flowers, and fruit. One must either recite or hear Sita Navami Vrat Katha during their fast, Rama-Sita puja can also be performed to please the deity.

Significance of Sita Navami Vrat

Sita Navami is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Mother Sita. According to mythology, Goddess Sita was found by King Janak while he was ploughing the fields, and the goddess appeared in the form of a child in the field.

