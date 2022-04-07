Sitting for Long Hours Can be Harmful to Your Body, see the Adverse Effects it Creates

Corporate jobs require people to stick to their desks for long hours. People have become habitual of sitting for seven to eight hours on a stretch sticking to their screens. After a tedious day, many people do not have the energy to exercise or take a walk. They prefer relaxing on their couch. While this might not feel harmful at first but with time, our body starts reacting and giving us signs that it is getting deteriorated. Let’s look at some of the adverse effects of sitting on a chair for long hours.

Back and Spine injuries

Staying in the same position puts pressure on the lower back and on muscles. It can cause severe back pain which if ignored for a long time can cause back and spine injuries.

Posture issues

When you do a desk job, you most often bend your neck and upper back to front. You get a habit of sitting like this and this, in turn, makes you lose your intact posture. Your body starts looking bent as the spinal cord takes the form as you sit.

Weight Gain

Needless to say, restricted physical activity can make the body store fat and hence, result in weight gain. Continuously sitting for hours will make you fat, especially from below the abdomen.

Risk of heart disease

When our body does not move often, then the body burns less fat which can make blood circulation poor. Fat increases cholesterol and hence increases the risk of heart diseases.

Anxiety

Looking at the laptop screens sitting in just one position makes your brain restrict the emotions. You become isolated by confiding to your desk and chair. This does not boost the mind and hence, makes you feel dull and anxious.

Low Metabolism

Immobility slows down the fat-burning process and decreases the effects of insulin in the body. It makes the metabolism slow.

