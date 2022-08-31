Six Dietary Habits That Can Impact Male Fertility

Did you know that the quality of your sperm is directly influenced by your diet? Studies show that one in three occurrences of male infertility, which affects one in every six couples, are due to the male partner’s fertility problems. Male infertility has steadily declined during the past 50 years. A study found that over the previous 60 years, the quantity of sperm generated has decreased by 50%. The fertility rate for men under 30 has decreased by 15% globally. The concentration, motility, or shape of a male’s sperm serve as indicators of his level of fertility. The increase in bad behaviours could be to blame for the decline. Poor diet and excessive alcohol consumption have been demonstrated to have an impact on sperm.

Some quick and simple methods to increase sperm count in males are provided by functional nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, CEO and Founder of iThrive.

Advertisement

Avoid abusing drugs or alcohol excessively: Few studies under controlled conditions have looked at the relationship between medication and sperm health. This is due to the ethical concerns that testing illicit substances may raise. However, a 2018 study linked decreased sperm production to the global use of drugs like alcohol, marijuana, and cocaine.

Shilajit: Shilajit is a safe dietary supplement for male infertility. In a study conducted by a reputable source, 60 infertile men took shilajit twice daily for 90 days after meals. At the end of the 90-day trial period, more than 60% of the participants showed a rise in their overall sperm count. Over 12% of participants reported an increase in sperm motility. Sperm motility, a key element of fertility, refers to a specimen’s sperm’s ability to move adequately.

Zinc: Zinc has a number of unique properties that help several body functions. Due to the fact that it helps produce sperm, men require it more than women. Additionally, it regulates hormones, which is advantageous for men’s sexual, prostate, and testosterone health. Zinc deficiency is linked to a decrease in the amount of viable sperm produced and can cause abnormalities in the sperm. Another consequence of inadequate quantities of zinc is a decrease in serum testosterone levels. Red meat, barley, and beans are examples of foods high in zinc.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEOS

Advertisement

Increase your vitamin D intake because it helps with male fertility. It’s a chemical that can increase testosterone levels. One observational study discovered that men with vitamin D deficiency had a much higher likelihood of having insufficient testosterone production. These findings were supported by a controlled study involving 65 males with low levels of vitamin D and testosterone. After a year of daily vitamin D3 intake of 3,000 IU, their testosterone levels rose by roughly 25%. Vitamin D is found in sunlight. Eggs are also a significant source of vitamin B and D3 (Salmon fish and Cod liver oil are also rich in Vitamin D3). Tests have shown that eggs, a staple of breakfast, contain a significant amount of choline which has a significant impact.

Advertisement

Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha may promote fertility and enhance reproductive health, particularly in men. In a three-month study with 75 men who were suffering fertility problems, five grammes of ashwagandha per day increased sperm count and motility. In a different study with very stressed-out males, 5 grammes of ashwagandha per day also improved the quality of sperm. By the end of the three-month study, 14% of their partners had been pregnant.

Soy: Consuming more soy foods and isoflavones is associated with lower sperm concentration, according to recent studies. One study followed the male partners of 99 subfertile couples for three months. Males who ingested the most soy had sperm concentrations that were 32% lower than those who consumed no soy products at all. Sperm concentration was much greater than usual even in the groups who ingested the most soy. The study also discovered that soy diet and soy isoflavones had no effect on other sperm quality characteristics as motility, morphology, and ejaculate volume (a form of phytoestrogen).

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here