Six Home Remedies To Prevent Receding Gums

Teeth are an important part of our body. They not only help us to chew food but also add to our beauty. Swollen, tender and inflamed gums as well as bad breath are early signs of degrading gum health.

Gums can get affected because of not brushing teeth properly, sleeping without rinsing or drinking water, smoking or consuming excessively sweet. Aforementioned early signs, if not treated timely, can lead to periodontal disease.

According to a Health Line report, there are many traditional ways to get rid of severe gum infections like periodontitis.

>Follow these measures to get rid of the disease

>Eucalyptus oil: According to a 2008 study, eucalyptus oil is an anti-inflammatory disinfectant that can treat receding gums and help build new gum cells.

>Salt: A 2016 study proves that salt is used as an antibacterial agent. This reduces the swelling in the gums. For this, it is advised to rinse your mouth with saltwater.

>How to use: Mix 1 tsp salt with 1 cup warm water. Gargle with the mixture for 30 seconds and then spit it out. Repeat these two to three times a day.

>Green Tea: According to a 2009 study, drinking green tea keeps teeth and gums healthy. Green tea can actually keep teeth and gums away from many diseases. Try to drink one to two cups of green tea daily.

>Peppermint Essential Oil: According to a 2013 article in the European Journal of Dentistry, peppermint oil prevents disease-causing microorganisms from growing in the mouth.

>Aloe Vera: A 2009 study showed that Aloe Vera is very useful for oral health. Aloe vera gel is rich in medicinal properties and when used on swollen gums provides relief from periodontal problems.

>Turmeric Gel: Turmeric contains curcumin, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. According to a 2015 study, turmeric gel is helpful in preventing gingivitis.

