Six Indian Villages With Unique Stories That You Must Visit

Mahatma Gandhi once said, “The soul of India lives in its villages." India is dotted with thousands of villages, each having its own unique story. Many of the villages are known for their gorgeous landscapes. The village life showcases a completely different world, away from pollution, and greenery.

Exploring villages gives a chance to leave behind the chaos of the city and discover lesser-known cultures. Therefore, if you are planning a trip to know India, add these villages to your travel bucket list.

Here’s a list of some unique villages in India -

1. Shetpal Village in Maharashtra

If you visit this village, be ready to witness snakes around you. Shetpal is popularly called the village of snakes. Residents of the village and deadly cobras co-exist harmoniously under the same roof.

2. Shani Shignapur Village in Maharashtra

The residents in this village sleep without locking the main gates. Sounds weird? Well, the houses here don’t have doors, not only this, but the banks in this village are also without doors. The villagers here are believers of the Hindu deity, Shani. They believe that whoever causes harm to another person will have to bear the wrath of Shani dev.

3. Hiware Bazar Village, Maharashtra

Another village in Maharashtra that makes the list for being unique is the Hiware Bazar village of Ahmednagar district. The village is popularly known as the Village of Millionaires. There are over 50 residents in this village who are said to be millionaires.

4. Mattur Village, Karnataka

Located in the Shivamogga district in Karnataka, the residents communicate in Sanskrit here. Although the official language is Kannada, they feel comfortable with Sanksrit. This is what makes this village unique.

5. Punsari Village in Gujarat

This is a modern village with all the modern amenities. Roughly 10 years back, the village did not even have clean drinking water and electricity. But now Punsari village is well-equipped with facilities like Wi-Fi, CCTV cameras, solar-powered street lights, health centres, etc.

6. Longwa Village, Nagaland

Located in the Mon district in Nagaland, Longwa is one of the biggest villages in the state. What makes this village unique is that the Chief of the village, known as Angh or King’s house is situated right on the border of India and Myanmar. Interestingly, if you’re in Angh’s house, you can be in Myanmar and India at the same time.

